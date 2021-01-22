Louisiana budget gap for next year estimated at up to $962M

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New estimates show Louisiana’s shortfall for the upcoming budget year could reach as high as $962 million.
It’s driven by the loss of one-time federal coronavirus aid used to patch together this year’s budget. The projections for the year that begins July 1 were provided Friday to the joint House and Senate budget committee.
The size of next year’s shortfall, however, doesn’t necessarily indicate the depth of cuts Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers will have to make.
The state has $293 million in unspent cash from this year. Plus, Louisiana is receiving new federal aid passed by Congress. And President Joe Biden is proposing additional aid to states.