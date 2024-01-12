BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — What a difference one year makes when it comes to crawfish prices after a statewide drought.

According to Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App mobile app, average prices this week for boiled crawfish are $12.99 per pound, nearly double what it was this week last year. King said the app looks at the prices for live and boiled crawfish at nearly 1,600 retailers.

“We’ve tracked prices since 2017,” said King. “And we’ve never seen crawfish prices this high in Louisiana, regardless of the time of year.”

What is causing the increase in prices? King said that the drought last year in Louisiana is to blame. She said the drought has caused an unprecedentedly low supply of crawfish.

When it comes to crawfish prices going down, King said patience is needed for connoisseurs of these crustaceans.

“Demand cranks up for crawfish in January, typically right after the New Year but with supply as low as it is, consumers are going to have to pay on average $12.99/lb. if they need to get their boiled crawfish fix now,” said King. “Louisianians have been spoiled the last 5 years with an early start to crawfish season, some years as early as November and December, but 2024 is going to be different. We’re hopeful supply will pick up in the coming weeks, and prices should normalize in time for the Lenten season. But we have to be patient.”

Crawfish prices in Louisiana for weekend of Jan. 12. (The Crawfish App)

