Louisiana boating accident leaves 1 dead, 1 charged

ARCADIA, La. (AP) — One man died in a boating accident in northwestern Louisiana, and authorities say another man was charged with driving the boat while intoxicated.

State wildlife officials say the body of 20-year-old Keshaun Farner was found in Lake Bistineau on Sunday following an overnight search that began when he went missing on Saturday.

It wasn’t clear how Garner wound up in the water. But he was not wearing a life jacket and another man was arrested.

Officials say 20-year-old Hayes M. Meek was arrested on a charge of operating the boat while intoxicated.  

It wasn’t clear whether Meek had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

