Louisiana boater’s body found 9 days after fatal collision

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (AP) — The body of an 80-year-old man has been found in a Louisiana river where he was thrown in an April boat collision.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the body of Robert Schoeffler of Lafayette was found Saturday in the Little Atchafalaya River near Butte La Rose.

Schoeffler was a retired architect. A news release says Schoeffler’s boat was one of two that collided on April 29th.

The statement says the other boat’s driver was knocked unconscious in the accident. A good Samaritan rescued that driver before the boat sank.