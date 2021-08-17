Louisiana board stalls literacy-based accountability system

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley speaks during a news conference at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top public school policymakers have spurned Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s push to move ahead with creation of a literacy-focused accountability system for the state’s youngest learners.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted 6-4 Tuesday to stall a decision on the new K-2 accountability system until at least October.

A majority of board members indicated they wanted more details about how the plans would work. The divided board disagreed about the impact of the delay.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley speaks during a news conference at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley speaks during a news conference at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

Brumley expressed frustration with the decision, saying Louisiana needs a prioritized focus on reading skills for its youngest students.