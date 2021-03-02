Louisiana awards first grant for entertainment workforce training

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two creative industry partners in Louisiana have received a $220,372 grant from the state.

According to the state, The New Orleans Video Access Center (NOVAC) and the Local 478 of IATSE, the International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees, will share the grant from Louisiana’s new Entertainment Development Fund.

“The funds being granted through LED will provide IATSE and NOVAC the ability to train tomorrow’s film workers,” said Cory Parker, business agent for IATSE Local 478. “This is an invaluable opportunity to showcase a wider variety of crafts that are available to workers, and help retrain the current workforce in need to a craft suited to current skill sets.”

The state says the two organizations hope to create new employment opportunities for hotel, tourism and food industry workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and address the projected increase of motion picture production in Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards had this to say about the Entertainment Development Fund, “It was launched to boost workforce development and education and to provide financial opportunities for Louisiana’s content creators. We congratulate NOVAC and IATSE as they expand their efforts to prepare Louisiana residents for the quality jobs being created in our entertainment industry.”

The grant covers a 12-month training period beginning March 1, 2021, and concluding in March 2022.

The state says training will target a variety of motion picture production jobs, including art department (construction, paint, set decorating, props and art direction), grip and electrics, costumes, craft services, set medics, video assistance, accounting and script supervisors.

The training sessions are expected to include both online courses and in-person training at a variety of sites. The program will follow all current industry safety protocols, including COVID-19 testing prior to in-person sessions, social distancing, mask requirements and proper cleaning and sanitizing of facilities.

At the conclusion of the training sessions, NOVAC will assist participants with job placement on Louisiana motion picture productions.