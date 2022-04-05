WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Louisiana is about to get a big financial boost for Hurricane Ida recovery. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that FEMA will grant the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness $207,468,682.19 for Hurricane Ida relief.

Senator Cassidy says this money is a reimbursement for costs related to emergency shelters in the wake of Ida last summer.

“Louisiana’s resilience has shown in the recovery after Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding is a large step towards positioning the state to fully recover.”

Cassidy says this money covers a total of 5,097 travel trailers used to shelter 12,084 displaced people.