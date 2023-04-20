PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Law enforcement in Rapides seized over 100 pounds of cocaine in a traffic stop.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the RADE Unit Highway Interdiction Team were on patrol on Hwy. 28 near Pineville on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m., they saw the driver of a semi-truck commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop.

As deputies were conducting their investigation, they became suspicious of possible criminal activity. Deputies deployed canine “Izzy” to do a free air sniff of the tractor trailer and got a positive alert to possible narcotics. A thorough search of the tractor trailer revealed 35 kilos of powder cocaine. Total weight of the packages was a little over 108 pounds.

The driver, Jose Calderon, 56 of Texas, was arrested and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Calderon was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, improper lane usage and obstruction of drivers view windshield. Calderon remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $500,000 bond. Deputies also impounded the tractor trailer rig.

Agents estimate the street value of the recovered cocaine is between $1 -$3 million dollars.