Louisiana authorities investigate suspected drowning

MATHEWS, La. (AP) — Authorities pulled a man’s body from a Louisiana bayou Tuesday.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release that deputies believe the body is that of a man who ran from deputies a day earlier, ultimately jumping into Bayou Lafourche.

Webre said his office searched through the night for the man but couldn’t find him.

The search continued Tuesday morning, and a body was recovered from the water matching the man’s description. The man’s name has not been released.

