Louisiana audit finds $2.9M in improper jobless payments

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new audit says Louisiana made $2.9 million in unemployment payments during the coronavirus pandemic that didn’t appear to follow state and federal regulations governing the program. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack’s office reviewed unemployment benefits handed out from February 2020 through April 2021.

Auditors say they identified improper payments the state labor department hadn’t yet attempted to recollect through August. Nearly $2 million of the improper payments outlined in the audit involved people receiving jobless benefits that exceeded the maximum weekly amount allowed. Labor department Secretary Ava Cates says her agency will be working to recoup those funds from people who were improperly paid.