BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana twist on a classic wintertime performance that’s been delighting audiences for decades will play out on the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre’s stage this December.

According to a Thursday, December 1 news release from the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre, “Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre kicks off its 2022-2023 season in the best of ways, with its magical holiday production of The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou, finally returning to its home stage of the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre for Performing Arts. After five years of patiently waiting for renovations to be completed, our home-grown Nutcracker will return with all of the beauty of the original sets, props and effects that audiences have missed over the past few years.”

The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou will thrill audiences of all ages from December 17-18 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Tickets are between $30-$90.

Click here for more information.