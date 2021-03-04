Louisiana attorney general signs onto coastal lawsuit deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Thursday he’s backing a $100 million settlement between a dozen coastal parishes and Freeport McMoRan to end litigation over damage to Louisiana’s coastal wetlands.

The Republican attorney general’s decision to sign off on a deal brought swift criticism from the oil and gas industry and some of his fellow Republicans.

They worry the agreement could set a precedent affecting dozens of other pending coastal lawsuits filed by 12 coastal parishes and the city of New Orleans against oil companies.

Landry said the lawsuits are counterproductive. But he also said he has a duty as a lawyer to listen when someone moves to resolve litigation.