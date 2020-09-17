Louisiana allowing later drink sales in new virus order

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor has tweaked a COVID-19 prevention order to allow alcoholic beverage sales in most of the state until 11 p.m.
The cutoff for on-premises consumption of alcohol had been 10 p.m. under orders issued last week. Edwards says in a Thursday news release he made the change after consulting with restaurant and hospitality leaders.
The order affects restaurants statewide, and bars in four parishes where the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has been 5% or below for two weeks: Acadia, Jefferson Davis, St. Landry and Plaquemines.
The order does not affect New Orleans, which is keeping bars closed and continuing a 10 p.m. end to alcoholic beverage sales.
