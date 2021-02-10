Louisiana accountant sentenced in $7M embezzlement scheme

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says a Louisiana accountant has been sentenced to just over five years in prison for embezzling more than $7 million from a shipping company and defrauding the government of more than $1 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana says Deepak Jagtiani was sentenced Tuesday on charges of wire fraud and making false statements on a federal income tax return.

Prosecutors allege he paid himself excessive salaries and benefits while serving as the comptroller of a freight forwarding company.

Officials say Jagtiani also admitted to filing false personal tax returns to avoid paying more than $1.2 million in income taxes.