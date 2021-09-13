LOSFM tells the story of one heroic fire department during Hurricane Ida

ALLEMANDS, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ida left damage in St Charles Parish but it could have been so much worse without the efforts of the Des Allemands Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Brian Champagne starts off this miraculous story below:

After letting a dog and some families come into the fire department during the height of the storm, firefighters were told that some people needed to be rescued on the top of the bridge.

A family was on the top of the bridge and one member of the family named Debra Tregle described what it was like when the eye of Hurricane Ida came over the “Catfish Capital of the Universe.”

The levy had breached and a quick escape was necessary for this family.

This led to the family becoming trapped on the bridge.

Tregle was texting everyone saying that I love y’all and it’s bad.

A group of firefighters made the decision to attempt a rescue during a Category 4 hurricane.

The driver of the fire vehicle stated that he had never been so scared in his entire life.

The chief said, “we kind of like figured that if they a’int back by a certain time, we going to send another team out to look for them.”

In the end, along with this family, 12 people were rescued by the Des Allemands Volunteer Fire Department.