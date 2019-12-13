Local teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas Junior High teacher is facing a criminal charge in an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Hally Batiste, 27, of Carencro, was arrested Thursday on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.

The complaint was made by the alleged victim’s parent, police said.

“The student’s parent made the complaint after it was discovered that inappropriate communications may have been occurring between their child and the teacher,” the department said in a statement Friday.

St. Landry Parish School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said Batiste has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Jenkins said he could not comment on the matter because it is a personnel matter involving a minor.

The Carencro Police Department is assisting with this investigation, Jenkins said.

This is a developing story.