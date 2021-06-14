Local injury attorney opens new office in Monroe

Louisiana News

by: Steven Pappas

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gordon McKernan Injury Attorney’s officially opened up their new location in Monroe on Monday, June 14, 2021.

With the new location being a newly constructed building rather than rented space, McKernan wants the Monroe area to know that both him and his firm are looking out for the area.

“I wanted to make a statement to community that we’re here, we’re local. We want to help you. We want to be a part of the community. We want to invest in this community, what better way than to build a beautiful building right here on the Forsythe, to let people know, come see us anytime but I wanted people know that we’re here. ” McKernan said.

It’s the firms tenth location throughout the state of Louisiana, with it’s first being in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories