Local injury attorney opens new office in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gordon McKernan Injury Attorney’s officially opened up their new location in Monroe on Monday, June 14, 2021.

With the new location being a newly constructed building rather than rented space, McKernan wants the Monroe area to know that both him and his firm are looking out for the area.

“I wanted to make a statement to community that we’re here, we’re local. We want to help you. We want to be a part of the community. We want to invest in this community, what better way than to build a beautiful building right here on the Forsythe, to let people know, come see us anytime but I wanted people know that we’re here. ” McKernan said.

It’s the firms tenth location throughout the state of Louisiana, with it’s first being in Baton Rouge.