Local family-owned business had Christmas presents stolen from mailbox

Louisiana News
Posted: / Updated:

Shawn’s Cajun Meats and Grocery took to Facebook, pleading for the public’s help.

They say their grandson’s Christmas gift was stolen directly from their mailbox at the business and even provided surveillance video of it happening.

They’re asking the community to help identify the suspects and encourage people to keep an eye out on their own property so others don’t fall victim.

If you have any information, you can contact Shawn’s Cajun Meats at 337-685-0920 Opt 2.

You can also contact the Delcambre Police Department at 337-685-4404. All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories