Livingston Parish residents navigating post-Ida destruction

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La (BRPROUD) – In Livingston Parish, more than 80 percent of people are still without power. The City of Holden is dealing with high floodwaters and officials said the water continues to rise.

Residents are dealing with trees on their homes, no cell service or electricity. Judy Hood, a resident in the parish, has weathered many storms in Livingston, for her, Ida was one of the worst.

“Abandoned, frustrated, because we can’t communicate with the outside world for help,” Hood said. “It’s devastating, If I was 20 it wouldn’t be as devastating, I don’t think. But when you got the mindset to want to go back and re-do and you have a little age on you, you know what the possibilities are.”

Brandi Janes, Director of Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness in Livingston said that they are working on opening two shelters by tomorrow, and pods to give water, food, and ice sometime this week.

Hood wants people to know if you are suffering from the devastation from the storm, you are not alone.

“This is something that is going on all over, so you know if anybody is out there thinks they are alone, you are not, we are all in this boat and we just have to swim one day at a time,” Hood said.

Now, Hood is getting help from her neighbors to cut and clear away the fallen trees from her home.

“We’ve got great neighbors in this neighborhood that really stick together like a community like a family.”

Janes said that it is fine if people want to volunteer their time to cut and clear trees from the road, but she is asking people who are removing fallen trees to avoid the ones tangled in power lines.