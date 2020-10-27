LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Gov. Edwards briefing on Tropical Storm Zeta

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to share the latest on Zeta, which is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday.

The briefing is set to begin at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The storm made landfall on the peninsula just north of Tulum as a Category 1 hurricane Monday evening with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. As expected, it weakened to a tropical storm after landfall and has continued to weaken as it moves over land.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center says Zeta is expected to become a hurricane again later Tuesday when it starts moving over the Gulf of Mexico. By 11 a.m., maximum sustained winds had decreased to 65 mph.

Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday ahead of the storm.