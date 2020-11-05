Edwards announces Phase 3 coronavirus orders will be extended another 28 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will extend current Phase 3 coronavirus orders and statewide mask mandate another 28 days, citing “areas of concern” that include increasing positivity rates and hospitalizations.

“We’re doing better than most of our neighbors and country right now,” Edwards said, but he warned that “any progress we’ve enjoyed is tenuous. If we want to enjoy most normalcy we can then we must engage in mitigation measures.”

During a briefing Thursday afternoon on the state’s response to COVID-19, as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, Edwards said he plans to sign an executive order extending the Phase 3 order later Thursday. It will remain in effect through December 4.

The current Phase 3 orders governing coronavirus restrictions extended by Edwards in early October are set to expire Friday, November 6, which he says have remained in effect in spite of a legal battle over a petition filed by state GOP lawmakers directing the governor to rescind them.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 740 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday and 20 more deaths statewide, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 185,825 and total deaths to 5,766.

As for hurricane response, Edwards said there are still more than 1,000 Louisiana National Guard men and women activated in response to the storms, and the state is still sheltering more than 3,000 evacuees from them, mostly in hotels in the New Orleans area. The governor also announced that the mega-shelter in Alexandria will be closed on Friday.

The governor said a Unified Command Group meeting was held Thursday morning on Tropical Storm Eta, which could be in the northern Gulf by sometime in the middle of next week. The governor and emergency response officials are continuing to monitor the storm.