WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards gives second briefing after touring areas damaged by Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards and several other state and federal officials toured the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ida.

On, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Governor Edwards visited Jefferson and Orleans parishes to assess the damages, and held a media briefing to discuss the damages.

Gov. Edwards also visited St. Charles Parish, where he held a second media briefing with local, state, and federal officials. To watch that video, click the video block above.

***There is a gap in the video when we lost our feed. Please just fast forward until the video returns. When we get a clean copy of this feed we will update the article to include the missing section of this video.