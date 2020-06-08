LIVE AT 2:30: Gov. Edwards gives update on Cristobal, COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press briefing on Monday afternoon to give an update on Cristobal and the states response to COVID-19.

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 234 new cases and 6 new deaths. They also reported a total of 33,904 presumed recoveries.

Also on Monday, Tropical Storm Cristobal weakened into a depression after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM and can be viewed in this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on our Facebook page.

