LIST: Shelters announced in Louisiana parishes

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Here is a list of shelters that have been announced in parishes that are expected to be hit by Hurricane Ida.

This list is continuously updated. Check back frequently for your parish.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish Government will open 2 evacuation shelters at 8:00 am Sunday August 29

for residents fleeing Hurricane Ida.

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in the Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave, Gonzales, (enter through the

second entrance next to the Chapel), and Lowery Middle School, 2389 LA 1 South,

Donaldsonville, will both be operated by Ascension Parish Government and will offer a

minimum of amenities. Security will be provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cots will be provided, but anyone coming to the shelters should bring enough food and

personal items to last 3 to 5 days. Items to bring include:

• Food

• Water

• Bedding

• Medication

• Clothing

• Toiletries/hygiene products

• Electronics charging cables

The shelters will operate in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, including

social distancing and face mask mandates.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

F.G. Clark Activity on Southern University’s campus:

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has an evacuation center open at the F.G. Clark Activity on Southern University’s campus for residents wishing to seek refuge during Hurricane Ida.

The center is staffed by the American Red Cross. Additional shelter sites are prepped and ready to open as needed.

Here’s a list of items to bring:

Masks for every member of the family over the age of 2

Bedding including pillows

Clothing

Medication

Your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other ‘creature comforts’

Your emergency kit with any foods required to accommodate special dietary needs

Do not bring:

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs

Firearms

The Red Cross will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside shelters — regardless of vaccination status.

Raising Cane’s River Center:

A second shelter site for residents has been opened at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, La. The Cane’s shelter is also staffed by the American Red Cross along with the State of Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Livingston Parish:

Live Oak Junior High:

Livingston Parish is opening a shelter at Live Oak Junior High at 9 a.m.

The high school is located at 30830 Old La Hwy 16 in Denham Springs, La.

Please bring the following items:

Masks

Non-perishable food items

Bedding such as pillows, blankets or sleeping bags

Shoes

Towels

Toiletries

Medicine

Cell phone and electronic chargers

Games

Anything for your children

Weapons, alcohol and drugs are prohibited.

Residents can call (225) 686-3996 for assistance or storm related information.

No pets. Bring your own blanket, pillows, things to occupy children, medications, etc.

Albany High is now open as a shelter too.

Albany High

29700 1 Hornet Ln.

Albany, LA 70711

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish opened a shelter at Lutcher High School at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 29. The high school is located at 1910 W Main St, in Lutcher.

If planning to stay at the shelter, residents are asked to bring:

Three days supply of food and water

Three days of supply of medication and personal hygiene items

Pillows and blankets

St. John the Baptist Parish:

Emily C. Watkins School:

St. John the Baptist Parish opened a shelter at the Emily C. Watkins School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

The shelter is located at 938 LA 628 in LaPlace, La.

Residents are responsible for transportation to and from the shelter and should bring anything they need including food, clothing, bedding plus pillows and medicine.

The shelter will remain open for the duration of the storm.

Contact the Emergency Operations Center at (985)-652-2222 for more information.

St. Mary Parish:

Rapides Coliseum:

A shelter will open at 6 p.m. at Rapides Coliseum, 5600 Coliseum Blvd. in Alexandria. It will be available for parish residents with transportation.

West Baton Rouge Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish shelters are no longer open.