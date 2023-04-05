NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new trial date has been set for the four teenagers accused of dragging an elderly woman to her death during a New Orleans carjacking last year.

On Wednesday, a trial judge the date for March 18, 2024 — only days from what will be the two-year anniversary of the murder of 73-year-old Linda Frickey. On March 21, 2022, Frickey was fatally dismembered during a carjacking in Mid-City.

This comes after a New Orleans judge denied a joint continuance regarding the use of DNA evidence less than a week after jury selection was set to begin. The case was later appealed, then went to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Despite the case being delayed, legal experts tell WGNO this gives both the prosecution and the defense time to thoroughly assess the DNA and fingerprint evidence.

The four teenagers accused of Frickey’s murder are:

Mar’Quel Curtis

John Honore

Briniyah Bake

Lanyra Theophile

