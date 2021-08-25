Light West Nile year likely, but keep mosquito precautions

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, a municipal biologist examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. A state epidemiologist says Louisiana is likely to have a below-average number of West Nile virus this year. But Julius Tonzel says people still need to keep up their guard against mosquitoes, which carry the virus. A case in New Orleans is among six around the state — and among five involving the brain or nervous system. That compares to one “neuroinvasive” case at roughly this time last year and six in 2019. There were 14 such cases in all of 2020, and 11 in 2019. The worst year was 2002, when there were 204. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state epidemiologist says Louisiana is likely to have a below-average number of West Nile virus cases this year.

But Julius Tonzel says people still need to keep up their guard against mosquitoes, which carry the virus.

A case in New Orleans is among six around the state — and among five involving the brain or nervous system.

That compares to one “neuroinvasive” case at roughly this time last year and six in 2019.

There were 14 such cases in all of 2020, and 11 in 2019. The worst year was 2002, when there were 204.