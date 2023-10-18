ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) – Prepare to illuminate the night this Friday, October 20, 2023, as the Alexandria Museum of Art invites you to join their radiant procession during Art Walk. The event promises to be a shimmering spectacle, emphasizing the significance of the arts within the Alexandria community.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Location: Alexandria Museum of Art

Alexandria Museum of Art Contact: Olivia Helmer

Olivia Helmer Contact Phone Number: 318-443-3458

318-443-3458 Contact Email: Olivia@themuseum.org

The procession lineup begins at 6:30 PM, and participation is open to all members of the community. This event is not just a visual feast but an opportunity to show your support for the arts in Alexandria.

Illuminated Art Walks are all about embracing the spirit of creativity and casting a brilliant light on the importance of the arts. Attendees are encouraged to carry or wear anything that shines, from costumes to luminous accessories. Your mere presence can be your contribution to this dazzling showcase.

For those who wish to be part of this luminous experience but lack their own costumes or sculptures, the Alexandria Museum of Art welcomes volunteers who can assist in bearing the stunning creations crafted by AMoA staff and friends. Additionally, small luminaries will be available for borrowing on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will officially kick off at 7:00 PM with a lineup in the museum’s parking lot. Best of all, this event is entirely FREE and open to the public, fostering an inclusive atmosphere where everyone can revel in the magic of art and creativity.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be part of an enchanting evening. Let your spirit shine, join the sea of lights, and help the Alexandria Museum of Art’s Illuminated Art Walk event make an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Alexandria.

For more information and updates, visit themuseum.org. And, if you’re interested in volunteering to help with this brilliant event, please reach out to Cindy Blair at cindy@themuseum.org.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a radiant celebration of the arts in Alexandria!