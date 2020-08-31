LifeShare announces emergency appeal for blood donations

WEST MONROE, La. — Officials with LifeShare Blood Centers in Louisiana have announced an emergency appeal for blood donations following Hurricane Laura.
According to LifeShare Regional Director Brandon Baker, “Since Thursday, LifeShare has collected 393 units of red blood cells. That’s 26% of the blood LifeShare needs to support the transplants, traumas, and other treatments requiring a blood transfusion at our local hospitals.”
LifeShare says that they are appealing to everyone to donate blood, but they are trying to focus on young donors. Baker says in a press release, “This is a time of year when we would typically be in our high schools and colleges. Because of COVID-19, many of these blood drives are canceled or are yielding far fewer donors than usual. Most people don’t recognize that nearly one-quarter of the blood supply comes from teenagers. Young people are the backbone of the local blood supply.”
LifeShare is now open for extended hours at all donor centers and several mobile drives will also be operating during this week.
Monroe Center Hours:
M-F 8a-6p & Sat 8a-3p
2909 Kilpatrick Blvd
Monroe, LA 71201
Ruston Center Hours:
Tues & Thurs 8a-6p
929 North Trenton Street
Ruston, LA 71270
El Dorado Center Hours:
Mon, Wed & Fri 8a-6p
1803 North West Avenue
El Dorado, AR 71730
Monday, 8/31:
Crossett High School in Crossett, AR 8a-2:45p
Bethel Christian School in Ruston, LA 8:30a-2:30p
P&S Surgical in Monroe, LA 11a-5p
Tuesday, 9/1:
Johnny’s Pizza in Crossett, AR 10:30a-3p
Walmart in Crossett, AR 4p-630p
Medical Center of South Ark in El Dorado, AR 11a-5p
Wednesday, 9/2:
Quitman High School in Quitman, LA 8:30a-2p
Jackson Parish Hospital in Jonesboro, LA 11a-5p
Voith Paper in West Monroe, LA 1:30p-5:30p
Thursday, 9/3:
McGehee Hospital in McGehee, AR 9a-4p
First National Bank in Monroe, LA 9a-12p
First National Bank in West Monroe, LA 1p-4p
Calhoun County Courthouse in Hampton, AR 11a-4:30p
Friday, 9/4:
First National Bank in Ruston, LA 9a-12:30p
Walmart in Ruston, LA 1:30p-6p
First National Bank in Farmerville, LA 9a-12p
Walmart in Farmerville, LA 1p-4:30p
