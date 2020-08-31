LifeShare announces emergency appeal for blood donations

WEST MONROE, La. — Officials with LifeShare Blood Centers in Louisiana have announced an emergency appeal for blood donations following Hurricane Laura.

According to LifeShare Regional Director Brandon Baker, “Since Thursday, LifeShare has collected 393 units of red blood cells. That’s 26% of the blood LifeShare needs to support the transplants, traumas, and other treatments requiring a blood transfusion at our local hospitals.”

LifeShare says that they are appealing to everyone to donate blood, but they are trying to focus on young donors. Baker says in a press release, “This is a time of year when we would typically be in our high schools and colleges. Because of COVID-19, many of these blood drives are canceled or are yielding far fewer donors than usual. Most people don’t recognize that nearly one-quarter of the blood supply comes from teenagers. Young people are the backbone of the local blood supply.”

LifeShare is now open for extended hours at all donor centers and several mobile drives will also be operating during this week.

Continue reading for a full list of when and where you can donate.

Monroe Center Hours:

M-F 8a-6p & Sat 8a-3p

2909 Kilpatrick Blvd

Monroe, LA 71201

Ruston Center Hours:

Tues & Thurs 8a-6p

929 North Trenton Street

Ruston, LA 71270

El Dorado Center Hours:

Mon, Wed & Fri 8a-6p

1803 North West Avenue

El Dorado, AR 71730

Monday, 8/31:

Crossett High School in Crossett, AR 8a-2:45p

Bethel Christian School in Ruston, LA 8:30a-2:30p

P&S Surgical in Monroe, LA 11a-5p

Tuesday, 9/1:

Johnny’s Pizza in Crossett, AR 10:30a-3p

Walmart in Crossett, AR 4p-630p

Medical Center of South Ark in El Dorado, AR 11a-5p

Wednesday, 9/2:

Quitman High School in Quitman, LA 8:30a-2p

Jackson Parish Hospital in Jonesboro, LA 11a-5p

Voith Paper in West Monroe, LA 1:30p-5:30p

Thursday, 9/3:

McGehee Hospital in McGehee, AR 9a-4p

First National Bank in Monroe, LA 9a-12p

First National Bank in West Monroe, LA 1p-4p

Calhoun County Courthouse in Hampton, AR 11a-4:30p

Friday, 9/4:

First National Bank in Ruston, LA 9a-12:30p

Walmart in Ruston, LA 1:30p-6p

First National Bank in Farmerville, LA 9a-12p

Walmart in Farmerville, LA 1p-4:30p