OUACHITA PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)– Proposed House Bill 91, also known as “Cody’s Law,” is going to be at the forefront of the legislative session, and you will want to keep your eyes on what happens with this bill.

“Cody’s Law” would require offenders in a vehicular homicide to pay restitution to the minor child of the victim until they turn 18 years old. Vehicular homicide is defined as an offender engaged in the operation of any motor vehicle, aircraft, watercraft, or other means of transportation while the offender was under the influence of alcohol, a controlled dangerous substance, or a combination of both that was a contributing factor to the killing.

If the child is 18 and is enrolled in a program to receive their high school equivalency diploma, then the restitution should continue to be paid until they earn such a diploma or reach the age of 21.