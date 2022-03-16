BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Thousands of students were impacted by Hurricane Ida and the legislature is looking to make sure those kids don’t miss out on TOPS scholarships.

SB178 by Senator Cleo Fields is brought by the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance and keeps exemptions laid out for ACT testing and state residency in place. Similar action has been taken after hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

The governor proclaimed exceptions for students who may have been unable to take the ACT or college students who may have had to leave the state. TOPS penalizes students who go to college out of state by removing a semester of aid for every semester they attend school out of state. This would prevent that if they had to evacuate for an extended period of time. It also would protect high school students who evacuated and may have not finished the Louisiana core requirements.

“So it provides for initial eligibility that’s going to be dealing with high school students and it provides for exceptions for continuing eligibility that would be for students who were in college,” said Dr. Sujuan Boutte, executive director of the LOSFA program.

Proclamations by the governor do expire, so this bill would cement those exceptions into law.

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance says 24,851 students qualified for these exceptions. So far they’ve helped 18,769. But just over 6,000 have not been heard from regarding TOPS after the storm and would still need to cash in on the exceptions to avoid penalties.

“You helped students. You gave them a break when circumstances were dire. The majority of those students did find a way to enroll in school and did receive their TOPS,” Boutte said. “Those that did not, the break you’re giving them is you’re not canceling them.”

If the bill passes, it will allow the extension for students’ testing deadline to remain and prevent penalties for students attending college either at a school in an affected parish or attending out of state but their home in southeast Louisiana was impacted.

The bill passed with no objections out of the committee and heads to the Senate for full debate.