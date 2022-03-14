BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2022 Louisiana Legislature gaveled in Monday to begin tackling major issues facing the state. Governor John Bel Edwards gave his State of the State Address and highlighted what he wants to see them get done.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that the choices that will be made this session over these next three months will have a lasting legacy for the state. We have to get this right,” Gov. Edwards said.

This legislative session starts off with some steep battles already set to come. From passing a new congressional map to insurance reform, to a wide variety of controversial bills. Legislators have a lot of work to do in the next few months.

Gov. Edwards’ State of the State speech pointed to the rare spot Louisiana is in with federal aid, surplus and excess money.

“We are not going back to the days of deficits, fiscal cliffs, and one-time dollars for recurring expenditures,” Gov. Edwards said.

He is pushing for investments in infrastructure like the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge. He’s also vying for a $1,500 pay raise for teachers.

Gov. Edwards also took a stand saying insurance companies must be held accountable for taking advantage of vulnerable people after a hurricane. A number of bipartisan bills have been filed to tackle the issue from all angles. Freshman Senator Jeremy Stine of Lake Charles has an entire insurance reform package aimed at protecting policyholders from predatory behaviors. Some also create penalties against companies for delays in payments.

“Everyone has been affected by this and some of the negative actions by these bad actors of the insurance industry which are those delayed tactics that you hear, the adjustor swapping, we got to put an end to this,” Sen. Stine said.

There are high-profile controversial bills looking at critical race theory, transgender rights, and more that some lawmakers say distract from the bigger issues.

“It’s going to take up all of the air in the room and it’s going to set us back. I’m just thinking at this time people would expect more,” Rep. Royce Duplessis said.

After highlighting how far the state has come through the COVID pandemic he closed by asking the legislators to do the right thing.

“But the decisions we make while we’re here will last generations,” Gov. Edwards said.

The first bills are going to be taken up Tuesday in committee. There are talks of if the governor’s veto on the congressional map will be overturned in a special session later in the month.