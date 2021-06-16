Lecompte pedestrian killed in fatal crash

LECOMPTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Lecompte man has been killed in a crash on US Highway 71, just north of Lecompte.

According to a release issued by Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to a fatal crash shortly after 4:00 a.m. this morning that claimed the life of 49-year-old Kapatrine Sherman.

Sherman was walking in the northbound lane on US Highway 71 when he was struck by a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria.

Sherman received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology samples were taken and are pending as this crash remains under investigation.