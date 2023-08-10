LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has received approval of its application for approximately $58 million in federal disaster assistance funding stemming from the historic Mississippi and Atchafalaya flood in 2019.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officially approved LDWF’s funding request on Tuesday. The funding will be used according to a spending plan developed by LDWF after consultation with the fishing industry and adjustments required by NOAA.

The plan includes a variety of resiliency projects such as vessel access and dock improvements, oyster cultch plants, research into more resilient oysters and equipment reimbursement grants. More specific uses and how to apply for project and grant funding will be explained in upcoming public meetings.

Following the historic flooding in 2019, Gov. John Bel Edwards officially requested that the federal government declare a fisheries disaster. The U.S. Department of Commerce granted that request and directed NOAA to work with LDWF to develop a spending plan based on available federal funding.

“We are grateful to NOAA for approving this $58 million disaster assistance that will provide much-needed support for the necessary restoration efforts,” said Edwards.

It is anticipated that informational public meetings will be held in September to announce programs and projects to be funded with this federal aid, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks according to LDWF.