WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Kirk Templeton, 34, of Angola and Jacob Lee Irwin, 36, of Angola were taken into custody by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Feb. 16. Both were employees at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at the time of their arrests.

These “two individuals were recently apprehended by WFPSO for unrelated and different alleged crimes,” according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections. LDOC confirmed that Templeton and Irwin were not working when the alleged incidents took place.

Templeton is accused of raping a juvenile and charged with second-degree rape. He was transported to the West Feliciana Detention Center and given a $100,000 bond.

Irwin was apprehended after deputies looked into what WFPSO called a “family disturbance.” He is accused of hitting two of his kids while in possession of an edged weapon.

Irwin was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to juveniles and taken to the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center. WFPSO said Irwin’s bond was set at $40,000.

LDOC said the incidents took place “at the B Line employee residential area of Louisiana State Penitentiary.”

Irwin no longer works for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, and Templeton has been put on administrative leave until the conclusion of his case.