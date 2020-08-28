LDH reports increase in deaths associated with Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four more people have died because of Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH provided details about the increase in deaths below:
The Louisiana Department of Health is sadly verifying an additional four storm-related deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning. We do not have other details at this time.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 28, 2020
This brings the total number of deaths to 10.
On Thursday, the LDH reported that there were 6 storm-related deaths.
According to the Associated Press, four of the six were caused by trees falling on homes. The fifth died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside the home, and the sixth died of drowning while aboard a sinking ship.
