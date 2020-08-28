LDH reports increase in deaths associated with Hurricane Laura

Chris Johnson views destruction at his home in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four more people have died because of Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH provided details about the increase in deaths below:

The Louisiana Department of Health is sadly verifying an additional four storm-related deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning. We do not have other details at this time.

This brings the total number of deaths to 10. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 28, 2020

On Thursday, the LDH reported that there were 6 storm-related deaths.

According to the Associated Press, four of the six were caused by trees falling on homes. The fifth died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside the home, and the sixth died of drowning while aboard a sinking ship.