LDH: Lafayette Parish man dies after slipping on ice and hitting head on ground

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 507 new cases and 33 new deaths on Monday, February 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 420,394 and the total number of deaths to 9,325.

The number of probable cases rose by 20 to 56,925 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 483 to a total of 363,469. The number of probable deaths rose by 5 to a total of 634 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 28 to 8,691. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.