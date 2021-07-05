Lawyer argues 25 years too long for man who shot neighbor

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A lawyer says 25 years is too long a sentence for a 72-year-old Louisiana man convicted of shooting a neighbor in the face during an argument over a loud car radio.

Tracy Schwab, of Houma, tells The Comet that he is asking District Judge John LeBlanc to reconsider the attempted murder sentence he gave to Thomas Kennedy of Gray.

Schwab says Kennedy is a decorated veteran who didn’t mean to pull the trigger, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, has health problems, and needs a wheelchair.

Prosecutors say Kennedy put the gun to the other man’s mouth, laughed after the shooting and did not show any remorse.