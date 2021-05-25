Lawmakers say Louisiana sports betting could begin by fall

FILE – In this April 12, 2021, file photo, Senate President Page Cortez speaks with a colleague during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La. People in Louisiana could start betting on sports events as early as the fall through sports book sites, kiosk locations and mobile sites, under the bill setting up the wagering regulations that continued Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to ease its way toward final legislative passage. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — People in Louisiana could start betting on sports events as early as the fall through sports book sites, kiosk locations and mobile sites under the bill setting up wagering regulations nearing final legislative passage.

The House criminal justice committee Tuesday advanced Republican Senate President Page Cortez’s bill without objection.

The proposal has only a few remaining steps. Lawmakers have shown little resistance to a bill pushed by the Senate’s leader.

Voters in 55 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes agreed to allow sports betting on live-action games, but lawmakers had to set the rules and the tax rates before the gambling can begin.

The tax bill already has won final legislative passage.