Lake Charles mayor heads to Washington to seek hurricane aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The mayor of a southwest Louisiana city recovering from Hurricane Laura is in Washington hoping to persuade federal officials to steer more aid to the region where rebuilding is sputtering.

The Advocate reports Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter arrived in the nation’s capital Tuesday and will remain until Friday to hold meetings in his continuing bid to obtain disaster relief for a severe housing shortage and other needs from Laura.

The disaster was compounded by Hurricane Delta, as well as a winter storm in February and major flooding in May.

Legislation must be passed to allocate federal disaster block grant aid beyond relief available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.