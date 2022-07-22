A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A man from Lake Charles received a 40-year sentence this morning for a 2019 killing of a pregnant woman.

KPLC reported that Vernell A. Chatman, Jr., 35 was sentenced this morning for killing Kayla Jones, 27, in 2019.

According to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, Chatman Jr. beat and choked Jones, who was 8 months pregnant, before leaving her to die in the cold.

Chatman Jr. was found guilty of second-degree feticide and manslaughter and was sentenced to a total of 40 years by Judge Michael Canaday.

Chatman Jr. received an eight-year sentence on the count of feticide and a 32-year sentence on the count of manslaughter.