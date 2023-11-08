LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man was arrested on Monday for indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officers at a local high school were advised on Monday around 11:30 a.m. that a man was possibly on his way to the school to pick up a student for sexual purposes.

SROs located Kenneth R. Cretchain, Jr., 19 of Lake Charles when he arrived at the school. He was transported to CPSO for questioning. During the investigation, detectives found Cretchain sent the victim explicit messages about picking her up to have sex.

Cretchain was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and criminal trespass. His bond was set at $100,500.

