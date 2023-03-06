LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man arrested in February on attempted murder charges now has charges upgraded to murder.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 26 around 3 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Hwy. 3059 in Lake Charles to investigate a shooting. Deputies found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The investigation led deputies to find that Ruben Acosta-Camacho, 45 of Lake Charles, was responsible for the shooting. After questioning, Acosta-Camacho confirmed he shot the victim. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.

Deputies with CPSO learned the victim, Arturo Acosta, who was a family member of Acosta-Camacho, died from their injuries on Saturday. Detectives upgraded Acosta-Camacho’s charges from attempted 2nd degree murder to 2nd degree murder; and illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence. His bond is now set at $690,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.