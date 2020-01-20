Lake Charles man arrested after setting own trailer on fire and killing two

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man was arrested after setting fire to his trailer and killing a mother and daughter while gravely injuring an 11-year-old boy.

Casey Hatch, 36, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on two counts of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2 million, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO).

Lake Charles firefighters responded to a trailer fire on Dobbertine Drive on Tuesday. There were four occupants in the trailer and all were taken to a local hospital. They included homeowner Hatch as well as a 39-year-old mother and her two children, a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. The girl died hours later while her mother died late on the evening of the 16th. The boy remains in critical condition.

The SFMO, working with the Lake Charles Fire Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), determined the fire started in a bedroom. Hatch later confessed to starting the fire as a suicide attempt. Upon his release from the hospital, Hatch was arrested on an unrelated, outstanding warrant by the CPSO.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning says this is a disturbing outcome to an already tragic situation.

“Arson is a serious crime,” said Browning, “And in cases like this, where innocent people die as a result of intentionally set fires, our deputies work even more diligently to get answers for loved ones and justice for victims.”