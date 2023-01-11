Two people from Lake Charles have been arrested on charges of alleged cruelty to a juvenile.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Two people from Lake Charles have been arrested on charges of alleged cruelty to a juvenile.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday night from a local hospital about a 3 year old child being treated for multiple serious injuries, suspecting child abuse. The child was airlifted to a hospital out of town for emergency surgery

In the initial investigation, detectives made two arrests. Anastaga A. Leger, 22, and Ricky J. Hebert III, 21, both of Lake Charles were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. The two were charged with 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile. Their bonds have not yet been set.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time. The victim along with another child were placed in state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.