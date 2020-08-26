Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism of Thibodaux farm equipment

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism of farm equipment and vehicles around Abby Road in Thibodaux.

The sheriff’s office reported that some of the equipment and vehicles’ lights and windows were significantly damaged, and there has been previous trespassing in the area. Trespassers entered the property on ATVs and dirt bikes.

Anyone with information on the vandalism can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be given through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

Those offering tips can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to an arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

