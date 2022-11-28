LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Finally, someone agrees with what many visitors to Acadiana have been saying all along.

Travel Lemming, a US-based online travel guide, has named Lafayette the best place to travel in the world in 2023.

Their annual list of 50 best places to travel highlights emerging destinations and hidden gems worldwide.

Accolades continue to roll in for Lafayette, which was named the “Happiest City in America” in 2014.

Home to more than 255,000 resident’s parish wide according to latest census estimates, Lafayette is made up of six municipalities with multiple chambers of commerce, business alliances and economic development partners which support a thriving business climate.