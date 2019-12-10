Lafayette public transit holiday schedule announced

LCG Department of Public Works, Transit Division has announced the Christmas and New Year’s Transit Schedule for 2019:
- Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 – Christmas Eve observed
- LTS bus service runs until 2:30 p.m.
- Night Owl service runs 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 – Christmas Day observed
- No LTS Service.
- No Night Owl Service.
- No Paratransit Service.
- Tuesday, December 31, 2019 – New Year’s Eve observed
- LTS bus service runs regular schedule.
- Night Owl bus service runs regular schedule.
- Paratransit service runs regular schedule.
- Wednesday, January 1, 2020 – New Year’s Day observed
- No LTS Service.
- No Night Owl Service.
- No Paratransit Service.
Paratransit scheduling services will be available on all of the days listed above.
