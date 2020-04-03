Lafayette priest lines pews with parishioners’ photos to fill church during Mass

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A priest here in Lafayette found a way for his members to be present for daily Mass.

“They can’t physically be here, but their pictures are here with their families and they get the sense that yes, I am at mass,” said Holy Cross Catholic Church’s Father Romero. “Yes, I am worshipping the Lord.”

Father Romero was inspired by a priest in Italy. That priest taped his members’ family pictures to the pews during online Masses.

“He said when he was doing his online masses, that he can look out and see his people, and get a sense that they were there with him in prayer,” said Romero. “I saw that and I said that looks like a good idea.”

Father Romero and his staff did a number of online masses in recent weeks. They are helping their members keep their faith while bringing families closer together.

“When they pan the photographs sometimes on Facebook or whatever it may be, people would say that’s us! That’s us.”

He says this year’s Lent at his church is meaningful, in a way.

“Little did we know when we began this Lent that we would be more like Christ. He was apart from people but he was closer and closer to his Heavenly Father.”