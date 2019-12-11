Lafayette Police searching for carjacking suspect

Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who is behind a carjacking that occurred late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a black male is responsible for the carjacking near Pinhook Road at the Evangeline Thruway.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The suspect, police said, abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot and fled on foot near Kaliste Saloom and Ambassador Caffery.

Police say when they searched the vehicle they found property from a separate residential burglary being investigated by Lafayette Police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.