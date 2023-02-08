LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette police officer is back on the job for good after his firing was overturned for a second time.

Jeremy Robert was given his job back by the Fire and Police Board at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Robert`s termination was overturned again after the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal sent the matter back to the board to hear arguments in the case and determine if Robert was fired for good faith and cause. The board ruled Wednesday he was not.

The saga began in 2020, when Robert was initially suspended for one day without pay for his treatment of a woman who was bashing her head inside his unit. Officials say he pulled her out of the vehicle and onto the ground, where he “hog-tied” her. The move is barred by department policy.

After serving the suspension, Robert filed to appeal the discipline with the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. Soon after, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory fired Robert for the incident. The officer appealed to the board, which voted to overturn the termination, stating they believed it wasn`t appropriate for Guillory to issue a second punishment in the case.

In the meantime, the termination was stayed, and Robert continued to work for the LPD.

Lafayette Consolidated Government appealed the decision and 15th Judicial District Court Judge Kristian Earles decided that the board should have held a full hearing on the matter.

Robert`s attorney, Allyson Melancon, appealed that decision to the 3rd Circuit, which agreed that a full hearing needed to be held but disagreed that reinstating Robert`s termination was the appropriate remedy.

That hearing was held Wednesday, when Robert was finally reinstated.